Pranab Doley arrested in Guwahati over Kaziranga hotel protests
India
Land rights activist Pranab Doley was arrested by Assam Police in Guwahati on Sunday, facing charges including criminal conspiracy and rioting.
The case ties back to a June 29 complaint, and the police say it is about his role in recent protests.
Pranab Doley opposes Kaziranga hotel project
Doley has been leading local opposition against a planned five-star hotel near Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO site famous for its one-horned rhinos.
He and residents worry the project could harm the environment and displace people.
After his arrest, Doley claimed police did not show him a warrant, adding to concerns about how things were handled.