Pranav Ilango, 17, wins full ₹3.55cr Brown University scholarship
Pranav Ilango, a 17-year-old from Erode, just landed a full ₹3.55 crore scholarship to Brown University in the US.
This covers all his tuition, living costs, and accommodation for four years (2026-2030).
He plans to study applied mathematics and public health at the Ivy League school.
Ilango: applied math and public health
Pranav's journey started early: he joined Dexterity Global's National Scholar Development Program at 13, became a World Topper in IGCSE math, and worked on projects examining how AI, data science, and mathematical modeling could be used to address challenges in healthcare and society.
At Brown, he's excited to use its Open Curriculum and hopes to create public health solutions for underserved communities.
As he puts it: Pranav plans to study Applied Mathematics and Public Health at Brown.