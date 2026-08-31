Prayagraj's Lete Hanuman Temple sanctum flooded, locals deem spiritually powerful
India
On Sunday, the Ganga River rose high enough to flood the inner sanctum of Shri Lete Hanuman Temple in Prayagraj, a moment locals see as spiritually powerful.
The temple held its usual rituals, with priests performing a grand aarti and chanting prayers as floodwaters entered.
Yamuna rises 85cm, Ganga 87-89cm
Heavy rain and dam releases have pushed the Yamuna up by 85cm and the Ganga by 87-89cm in some spots.
In areas like Jhunsi, roads are underwater and several villages are cut off.
Authorities have set up 97 relief shelters and warned over 100 riverside villages to stay alert for more flooding.