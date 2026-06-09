Pre-marital relationships no ground to judge character: Supreme Court

Relationship dynamics

Court's take on ending relationships

The Supreme Court added, "There is no law which prohibits two consenting unmarried adults to have a relationship of their choice." It also said that not every relationship ends in marriage, and a failed romance shouldn't be equated with deception. The bench stressed that if two adults are in a long-term relationship, there is a presumption of valid consent. "Not every relationship culminates in marriage," the court said, adding that authorities should be sensitive to changing social realities.