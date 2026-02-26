Pre-wedding video featuring cops goes viral, inquiry underway
A pre-wedding video featuring AAP leader Manik Mehta has gone viral—not just for the romance, but because Batala police officers joined in.
The clip shows Mehta asking traffic cops to cancel a challan during his shoot, which didn't sit well with senior officials.
Now, a formal inquiry is underway against three officers for conduct described by officials as highly condemnable and an act of indiscipline.
Majithia demands suspension of Mehta, involved cops
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia jumped in, demanding both Mehta and the involved cops be suspended immediately.
He criticized the use of police as "extras" while bigger law-and-order issues remain, saying it feels like "pre-wedding shoots of its leaders are more important than maintaining law and order in the State for the AAP government." under the current government.
