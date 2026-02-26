Pre-wedding video featuring cops goes viral, inquiry underway India Feb 26, 2026

A pre-wedding video featuring AAP leader Manik Mehta has gone viral—not just for the romance, but because Batala police officers joined in.

The clip shows Mehta asking traffic cops to cancel a challan during his shoot, which didn't sit well with senior officials.

Now, a formal inquiry is underway against three officers for conduct described by officials as highly condemnable and an act of indiscipline.