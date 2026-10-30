Preeti found dead in Firozabad, family accuses Daksh and Yash
India
An 18-year-old nursing student named Preeti was found dead in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, after going missing from her hostel.
Her family has accused the college principal Suresh Daksh and his son Yash of being involved in her death.
Police register murder case, family protests
After the autopsy, Preeti's family staged a road blockade at the district headquarters.
Police have registered a murder case against Daksh and his son based on the family's complaint.