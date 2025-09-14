Preeti Saran appointed chair of UN's CESCR

Diplomat's experience and India's growing global influence

Saran's 36-year diplomatic journey includes leading India's ties with East Asia and Latin America as secretary (east) from 2016 to 2018.

She's also represented India at global forums like BRICS and ASEAN-India annual summits, plus served as ambassador in Vietnam and Consul General in Toronto.

Her new role is seen as a nod to both her experience and India's growing voice on human rights worldwide.