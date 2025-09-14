Next Article
Preeti Saran appointed chair of UN's CESCR
Preeti Saran, who spent decades representing India around the world, has just been named chair of the United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR).
Announced on Sunday, September 14, 2025, this role puts her at the center of how countries tackle big issues like fair work, health care, and education.
Diplomat's experience and India's growing global influence
Saran's 36-year diplomatic journey includes leading India's ties with East Asia and Latin America as secretary (east) from 2016 to 2018.
She's also represented India at global forums like BRICS and ASEAN-India annual summits, plus served as ambassador in Vietnam and Consul General in Toronto.
Her new role is seen as a nod to both her experience and India's growing voice on human rights worldwide.