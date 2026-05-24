Husband claims Twisha Sharma wanted to go to brother's home

In a shocking turn of events, Samarth Singh, husband of the deceased Twisha Sharma, has revealed details of their troubled marriage. The couple had been married for five months and often fought over various issues. One such dispute was about a trip to Ajmer, Rajasthan , just hours before Sharma was found dead at their Bhopal home on May 12.

Marital strain 'She wanted to go back to her parents' home' Singh told police during interrogation that Sharma's behavior changed after her pregnancy was confirmed on April 17. He claimed she wanted to return to her parents' home and couldn't live a domestic life. After returning from the hospital, Sharma flew to Delhi the same evening and reached her Noida home. Only after repeated persuasion did she return to Bhopal on April 23 with her mother and brother.

Travel tensions Tensions over pregnancy, uncomfortable atmosphere at in-laws' home Singh had booked tickets to Bengaluru for April 24, which Sharma initially agreed to. However, she later refused and said she wanted to go to her brother in Ajmer, leading to another argument. Text messages exchanged between Sharma and her mother revealed tensions over the pregnancy and an uncomfortable atmosphere at her in-laws' home. One message read, "Mera dum ghut raha hai maa (I am feeling suffocated, mother)."

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Final conversation Call to mother before death On the night of her death, Sharma called her mother at 10:05pm and shared her ordeal. "During the conversation, she abruptly disconnected the call after her husband entered the room," said Major Harshit Sharma, an officer in the Indian Army and brother of Twisha, according to NDTV. "Repeated attempts were thereafter made by our family to contact her, Samarth, and her mother-in-law, but no one responded," he added. Hours later, Giribala Singh informed Twisha's family that she had died.

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Court conduct Singh on 7-day police remand Singh is currently on a seven-day police remand and was questioned for around two hours on Saturday before being taken to Bhopal. He had been missing since Sharma's death, with his anticipatory bail plea being rejected. His mother, Giribala Singh, a retired judge, was granted pre-arrest bail but has been accused of ignoring police notices and not cooperating in the investigation into her daughter-in-law's death.