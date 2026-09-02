Pregnant 24-year-old woman Palak dies in Jhansi celebrating Raksha Bandhan
India
A tragic accident in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the life of Palak, a 24-year-old woman who was three months pregnant.
She had come home to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her family when a speeding car crashed into a group standing near an ice cream cart.
Jhansi crash injures 11, driver arrested
The crash left 11 others hurt, including Palak's parents and an ice cream vendor.
Witnesses say the car hit more vehicles before overturning, and some passengers tried to run but were caught by police.
The driver was arrested at the scene.
Police are investigating what caused the accident while several of the injured remain hospitalized.