Pregnant journalist alleges Rahul Gandhi pushed her, SC issues notice
India
A pregnant journalist has accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of pushing her during a crowded march to the Supreme Court on October 12, 2026.
She says she lost her balance after repeatedly pleading, "Sir, I am being pushed" and "Please don't push, sir," and fell (she was 11 weeks and 3 days pregnant at the time).
The Supreme Court has now sent a notice about the incident.
Journalist asks SC after no FIR
After filing a police complaint and not seeing an FIR registered, the journalist asked the court to step in.
She also shared that her calls for help were drowned out by loud slogans from Congress workers.
The case is now officially under review by the top court.