Pregnant Odisha woman Albina Garada found buried in Andhra Pradesh
A missing-person case from Odisha took a tragic turn when 22-year-old Albina Garada, who was pregnant, was found buried in Andhra Pradesh.
She had been missing since July 29, and police say her body was moved across state lines.
Two people, Mohan Khilla, 35, and Milan Kuldeep, 19, have been arrested after Khilla himself filed the initial report.
Police locate grave in Vizianagaram
After questioning the suspects, police located Albina's grave in Vizianagaram district. Her father identified her by her clothes.
Officers also seized a car, digging tools, and phones tied to the suspects.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities look into what happened and why, while further investigation is underway to establish the complete circumstances surrounding Albina's alleged murder, the motive behind the crime, and the sequence of events leading to the transportation and burial of her body.