Pregnant woman allegedly operated by cellphone flashlights at Palwal hospital
India
A pregnant woman at Palwal's District Civil Hospital allegedly underwent surgery on July 9 using just cellphone flashlights after a power outage left the operating room in the dark and even the backup system failed.
The incident has sparked serious worries about how safe patients really are when basic infrastructure can't be relied on.
Palwal hospital faces frequent outages
Despite a recent upgrade and a dedicated power line, this busy hospital still faces frequent outages and backup failures, serving thousands daily but struggling with basics.
After the incident raised concerns, Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr. Sanjay Singh said an inquiry is under way to find out what went wrong during this critical moment.