Pregnant woman gives birth under torchlight outside locked Faridabad PHC
India
A pregnant woman in Faridabad allegedly had to give birth under torchlight in a parking lot after finding the local Primary Health Center (PHC) locked at night.
Her family stepped in to help with the delivery since no immediate medical assistance was available.
Haryana starts probe, promises 24/7 access
Calling it a "serious violation of human dignity and human rights," Haryana's Human Rights Commission has asked health officials for answers and wants emergency access issues fixed.
The state health department has started an inquiry, promised 24/7 PHC access, and stationed an ambulance there permanently.
Thankfully, both mother and baby are OK. An official hearing is set for August.