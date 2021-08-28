Mathura temples gearing up to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami

Preparations for Janmashtami have started in different temples of Mathura that will be celebrated on August 30

Preparations have started in different temples of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh for Janmashtami celebrations, slated for August 30. "While cooking of Prasadam to be offered to the principal deity in Hindu shrine of Janmasthan has started, sites for the setting up of cloakroom have been selected," said Kapil Sharma, secretary Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan.

'Prasadam' will not be distributed to devotees due to COVID-19

"Due to COVID-19 norms, it has been decided to give up the practice of the distribution of Prasadam to every visiting devotee, this year," authorities at Shri Krishna Janmasthan stated. Sharma said that cloakrooms at selected four sites (Rupam cinema, in front of Govind Nagar Police Station, Galteshwar temple Tiraha, and Radha Park near Galteshwar temple) around Janmasthan would be completed by August 29.

Novel arrangements made to give auspicious look to sanctum sanctorum

Officials said that to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims, information about various arrangements made by Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan would be communicated through loudspeakers. "Novel arrangements have been made to give an auspicious look to the sanctum sanctorum of Keshav Dev temple, Bhagwat Bhavan, and provide attire with an attractive and auspicious look to the principal deity," officials said.

Villagers are being contacted to ensure enough milk supply

Padma Nabh Goswami Secretary Radha Raman temple said, "Distribution of Charnamrit among every devotee, including scores of pilgrims is amongst the major programs of Vrindavan-based Radha Raman temple." "For this, the teams of Radha Damodar temple and Shah Ji temple, where Janmashtami is celebrated during the day, are contacting villagers to ensure maximum cow milk and curd for Abhishek ceremony of deity," Goswami added.

Arrangements for 'Mangala Darshan' have started in Bankey Bihari Temple

"Arrangements for Mangala Darshan (obeisance to the deity) of principal deity have started in Bankey Bihari temple, slated for August 30 after midnight. Mangala darshan is open for devotees once a year for about two hours," Munish Sharma, the manager of the temple, said.

Permission for organizing 'Bhandara' has been made mandatory: DM

"To ensure COVID-19 norms, permission for organizing Bhandara has been made mandatory," District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said. "Owing to the influx of pilgrims at Shri Krishna Janmasthan on Janmashtami, the security at the Hindu shrine has been strengthened," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said. Preparations for Janmashtami have also started in Govardhan, Nandgaon, Barsana, Baldeo, and Mahaban based Krishna temples.