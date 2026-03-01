Prepare for extreme heat in coming months: IMD

Last time it got this hot, there were deaths

States like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh (and more) could see extreme heat. Parts of Maharashtra could see very high temperatures and Karnataka's coast has a high chance of temperature spikes.

Last time things got this hot (in 2024), there were hundreds of heatstroke deaths and serious strain on crops and water supplies.

IMD is urging local authorities to get ready with cooling shelters and health checks—so it's smart for everyone to stay prepared too.