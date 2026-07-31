President Droupadi Murmu approves Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act 2026

The Act bans religious conversions done by force, fraud, or promises like marriage, and anyone breaking it could face up to seven years in jail.

If someone wants to change their religion, they have to give a 60-day notice to the district magistrate, and the person conducting the conversion must prove it was voluntary.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance backed the legislation, but some opposition parties, such as the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Samajwadi Party, opposed it, while Shiv Sena (UBT) supported it.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis insists the law "was not aimed at voluntary conversions or interfaith marriages," saying the law was intended to curb forced or fraudulent conversions.