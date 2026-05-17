President Droupadi Murmu approves raising Supreme Court judges to 38
Big news for India's justice system: President Droupadi Murmu has officially approved raising the number of Supreme Court judges from 33 to 38, including the Chief Justice.
The move was first cleared by Prime Minister Modi's cabinet on May 5, and Meghwal shared the update on X this Sunday.
An amendment to the old Judges Act will make it official.
India's Supreme Court backlog exceeds 92,000
The Supreme Court is dealing with a huge backlog: over 92,000 cases are waiting to be heard.
By adding more judges, the government hopes cases will get resolved faster and people won't have to wait so long for justice.
Parliament has tweaked judge numbers before; back in 1956, there were only 10 judges excluding the Chief Justice, and the last increase happened in 2019.
This change is all about keeping up with rising caseloads and making things fairer for everyone.