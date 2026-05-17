President Droupadi Murmu approves raising Supreme Court judges to 38

India's Supreme Court backlog exceeds 92,000

The Supreme Court is dealing with a huge backlog: over 92,000 cases are waiting to be heard.

By adding more judges, the government hopes cases will get resolved faster and people won't have to wait so long for justice.

Parliament has tweaked judge numbers before; back in 1956, there were only 10 judges excluding the Chief Justice, and the last increase happened in 2019.

This change is all about keeping up with rising caseloads and making things fairer for everyone.