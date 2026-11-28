President Droupadi Murmu begins 3 day Mizoram visit November 28
President Droupadi Murmu is set for a three-day trip to Mizoram starting November 28.
She'll likely arrive at 3pm and dive into local cultural and educational events, including a stop at the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters's Museum on November 29.
Murmu to join Mizoram University convocation
On November 30, President Murmu will join Mizoram University's 21st convocation and Silver Jubilee closing ceremony, showing her support for students and higher education in the region.
Security is tight across Aizawl to keep things running smoothly.
After Mizoram, she's off to Nagaland to open the popular Hornbill Festival on December 1, a major celebration of Naga culture.