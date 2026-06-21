President Droupadi Murmu joins Jabalpur yoga event themed healthy aging

Huge yoga turnout across Madhya Pradesh

Cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior saw huge crowds practicing yoga together.

This year's focus was on healthy aging—showing how yoga can help keep you fit and balanced throughout life.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav thanked PM Modi for making yoga a global trend, while Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan talked about how it connects body, mind, and soul.

The turnout showed just how much people value this ancient practice for both personal wellness and community spirit.