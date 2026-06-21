President Droupadi Murmu joins Jabalpur yoga event themed healthy aging
International Yoga Day got a big spotlight in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where President Droupadi Murmu joined locals for yoga and shared some thoughtful words.
She called yoga an invaluable gift to the world, saying it helps bring people together and promotes peace, health, and harmony, especially when things feel uncertain globally.
The event's theme, healthy aging, reminded everyone of the importance of healthy aging.
Huge yoga turnout across Madhya Pradesh
Cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior saw huge crowds practicing yoga together.
This year's focus was on healthy aging—showing how yoga can help keep you fit and balanced throughout life.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav thanked PM Modi for making yoga a global trend, while Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan talked about how it connects body, mind, and soul.
The turnout showed just how much people value this ancient practice for both personal wellness and community spirit.