President Droupadi Murmu to attend Dasara Navarathri Utsavams in Vijayawada
India
President Droupadi Murmu is heading to Vijayawada on October 14 and 15 for the vibrant Dasara Navarathri Utsavams.
She will offer special prayers at the famous Sri Durga Malleswara temple on Indrakeeladri Hill, and will also check out the National Saras Mela at Punnami Ghat the next day.
Around 3,500 police deployed in Vijayawada
With around 3,500 police officers on duty, security and crowd management are top priorities this year.
Officials say they are making sure essentials like clean water, sanitation, and medical help are ready for everyone.
The temple team promises a smooth darshan experience. Temple Executive Officer V K Seena Naik said arrangements were being made to ensure hassle-free darshan for devotees during the utsavams.