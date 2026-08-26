President Droupadi Murmu to meet government school students and teachers
India
President Droupadi Murmu will interact with students and teachers from government schools nationwide at Rashtrapati Bhavan on August 28, bringing together students and teachers from government schools nationwide.
The event, in the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, is all about celebrating unity, cultural diversity, and the bonds that connect us.
Students call presidential visit 'proud moment'
Students from places like Gujarat and Chandigarh are buzzing with excitement online, calling the visit a proud moment.
This gathering isn't just about tying rakhis: it's a chance for young people to connect with each other and celebrate India's traditions in an inclusive way.