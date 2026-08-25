President Droupadi Murmu to present 48 National Teachers Awards 2026

This year's winners (26 men and 22 women) come from every corner of the country, including 27 states, 7 Union Territories, and 6 organizations of the central government.

They were chosen through a three-stage online selection process, starting with self-nominations in June.

During the event, short documentaries on each awardee depicting the exemplary work done by them will be showcased.

Want to follow along? Check out #NationalTeachersAwards and #TeachersDay2026 for updates.