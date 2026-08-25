President Droupadi Murmu to present 48 National Teachers Awards 2026
India
On September 5, President Droupadi Murmu will celebrate 48 school teachers from across India with the National Teachers Awards 2026 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
The ceremony shines a light on educators who have gone above and beyond for their students.
Winners include 26 men, 22 women
This year's winners (26 men and 22 women) come from every corner of the country, including 27 states, 7 Union Territories, and 6 organizations of the central government.
They were chosen through a three-stage online selection process, starting with self-nominations in June.
During the event, short documentaries on each awardee depicting the exemplary work done by them will be showcased.
Want to follow along? Check out #NationalTeachersAwards and #TeachersDay2026 for updates.