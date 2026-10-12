President Droupadi Murmu visits Vijayawada Kanaka Durga and SARAS Mela
India
President Droupadi Murmu is making a two-day trip to Vijayawada on October 14 and 15.
She'll be offering prayers at the Kanaka Durga temple, then staying overnight in the city before attending the National Saras Aajeevika Mela as chief guest.
SARAS Mela features over 500 stalls
On October 15, President Murmu will check out the SARAS Mela at Punnami Ghat, where over 500 stalls will showcase products from Self-Help Group women (SHGs).
She's also set to have lunch with SHG members, including Lakhpati Didis who've built impressive incomes, highlighting government pushes like 'Vocal for Local' and Atmanirbhar Bharat.