President Droupadi Murmu visits Vijayawada Kanaka Durga and SARAS Mela

On October 15, President Murmu will check out the SARAS Mela at Punnami Ghat, where over 500 stalls will showcase products from Self-Help Group women (SHGs).

She's also set to have lunch with SHG members, including Lakhpati Didis who've built impressive incomes, highlighting government pushes like 'Vocal for Local' and Atmanirbhar Bharat.