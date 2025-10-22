President Murmu becomes 1st woman to visit Sabarimala Temple
On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu became the first woman President to offer prayers at Kerala's Sabarimala Temple—a place that, until a 2018 Supreme Court ruling, didn't allow women of all ages inside.
She's also just the second Indian president to visit the shrine, making this a pretty big moment.
More on Murmu's visit
Murmu's visit isn't just about tradition—it's a symbol of changing times and the push for equal rights in places of worship.
Her journey included classic rituals, like the Pampa River foot wash and climbing the famous 18 steps, before her offering was accepted by the temple's head priest (melshanti).
It's a reminder that even age-old customs can evolve.
Murmu to unveil Narayanan's bust, attend college celebrations
Besides Sabarimala, President Murmu is also honoring India's heritage—she's unveiling a bust of former President K.R. Narayanan and joining centenary and jubilee celebrations at local colleges, including St. Teresa's College and St. Thomas College, showing her focus on education and inclusion during her visit.