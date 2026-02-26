President Murmu to fly in combat chopper on February 27

Murmu has previously flown in Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

Murmu will reach the Pokhran range in the evening for the commencement of Vayu Shakti-2026, the Indian Air Force's massive firepower show at Pokhran.

The LCH Prachand she's flying in is no ordinary chopper—it can operate above 5,000 meters and has night-attack capability.

For context: Murmu has already flown in both Rafale and Sukhoi-30 MKI jets before, showing she's not new to these high-adrenaline experiences.