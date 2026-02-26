President Murmu to fly in combat chopper on February 27
India
On February 27, 2026, President Droupadi Murmu will, for the first time, serve as co-pilot in a combat helicopter over the Jaisalmer border airspace.
She'll join the crew of the indigenous LCH Prachand for an aerial survey near the Pakistan border at Jaisalmer Air Force Station—a pretty bold move for a head of state.
Murmu has previously flown in Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI jets
Murmu will reach the Pokhran range in the evening for the commencement of Vayu Shakti-2026, the Indian Air Force's massive firepower show at Pokhran.
The LCH Prachand she's flying in is no ordinary chopper—it can operate above 5,000 meters and has night-attack capability.
For context: Murmu has already flown in both Rafale and Sukhoi-30 MKI jets before, showing she's not new to these high-adrenaline experiences.