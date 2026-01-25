President Murmu's Republic Day eve speech: India's growth, women power, and self-reliance in focus India Jan 25, 2026

On the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu called out India's rapid economic rise and its journey toward becoming the world's third-largest economy.

She said, "India is the world's fastest-growing major economy... Despite global uncertainties, India is recording continuous economic growth. We are moving toward achieving our goal of becoming the world's third-largest economy in the near future," and added, "In this journey of shaping our economic destiny, atma-nirbharta and swadeshi are our guiding principles."