President Murmu's Republic Day eve speech: India's growth, women power, and self-reliance in focus
On the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu called out India's rapid economic rise and its journey toward becoming the world's third-largest economy.
She said, "India is the world's fastest-growing major economy... Despite global uncertainties, India is recording continuous economic growth. We are moving toward achieving our goal of becoming the world's third-largest economy in the near future," and added, "In this journey of shaping our economic destiny, atma-nirbharta and swadeshi are our guiding principles."
Quick catch-up: What else did she highlight?
Murmu spotlighted big reforms like GST for creating "One Nation, One Market," and praised new labor codes helping both workers and businesses.
She cheered on women's growing leadership in local government—now at 46%—and noted over 10 crore women in self-help groups.
The President also celebrated India winning two major women's cricket tournaments and an all-Indian final at the Chess World Cup.
Defense achievements & a look back
She applauded India's push for defense self-reliance with operations like "Operation Sindoor," which targeted terrorist infrastructure.
Wrapping up, Murmu reflected on India's journey from independence to Republic status, reminding everyone of the Constitution's promise of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.