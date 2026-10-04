Press Club of India criticizes Delhi Police over journalist treatment
India
The Press Club of India has openly criticized Delhi Police for how journalists were treated while covering the Jantar Mantar protests on October 3, 2026.
There was an internet ban during the protests and alleged rough treatment while reporting on demonstrations demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Sexual harassment complaints to Crime Branch
The Press Club said actions like these threat media freedom and urged police to let journalists do their job without fear, warning that such incidents hurt India's democracy.
The protests also saw three women journalists allege sexual harassment, with their complaints having been transferred to Crime Branch at Kamla Market for further action, and about 150 people, including well-known figures, detained by police.