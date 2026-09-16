₹11 IV sold for ₹325: Tukaram Mundhe seeks Centre's intervention

The team examined IV sets, syringes, nebuliser oxygen masks, and miscellaneous devices and found mark-ups of up to 29 times the procurement cost on essential inpatient medical devices.

A 10ml syringe, which costs ₹6.75, is sold for ₹57.20, a markup of 747%.

An IV cannula priced at ₹22.50 is sold for ₹424, nearly 19 times its procurement cost.

Similarly, a nebulizer mask that costs ₹40 is billed at ₹715, a markup of 1,687%.