Price hike rumors drain pumps across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
India
Fuel stations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana saw long lines as people rushed to fill up, worried by rumors of a price hike after the elections.
Even though the government says no increase is planned, many pumps ran dry as demand shot up over the past three days.
N Chandrababu Naidu urges fuel restock
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stepped in, asking oil companies to fix the supply crunch quickly.
BPCL explained that fuel supply across Andhra was "steady" and that the pressure at some outlets was driven by panic buying, and
Gopala Krishna, a member of the fuel retailers' association from Guntur, said it expects most stations to be restocked soon.
Commercial buyers stocking up have also added to the chaos.