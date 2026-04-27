Price hike rumors drain pumps across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

N Chandrababu Naidu urges fuel restock

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stepped in, asking oil companies to fix the supply crunch quickly.

BPCL explained that fuel supply across Andhra was "steady" and that the pressure at some outlets was driven by panic buying, and

Gopala Krishna, a member of the fuel retailers' association from Guntur, said it expects most stations to be restocked soon.

Commercial buyers stocking up have also added to the chaos.