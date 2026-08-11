Priest Rajendra Prasad Dwivedi accused of sexually harassing 9-year-old dies
A 62-year-old temple priest from Singar village, Rajendra Prasad Dwivedi, died in hospital on Monday after being found hanging by the neck at a police station, where he was in custody.
He'd just been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a nine-year-old girl, a case that quickly stirred up questions and concern about what happened behind those walls.
Family blames land dispute, police investigate
Dwivedi's family insists he was wrongly accused because of a long-running land dispute over the temple, which their family has managed for generations.
His son Vinay shared that trouble started only after Dwivedi stopped the girl from picking flowers at the temple.
Police say an official investigation is under way to figure out exactly what happened, and extra officers have been sent to the village to keep things calm.