At the Quad Leaders's Summit in Manila, Prime Minister Modi said the group is bringing "fresh momentum" to making the Indo-Pacific more free, open, and prosperous.

Meeting with US President Trump, Australia's Prime Minister Albanese, and Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi, Modi highlighted stronger teamwork on maritime security and tech innovation.

As 2026 marks nearly a decade since the Quad was revived, leaders set clear goals for working together.