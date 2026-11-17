Prime Minister Modi in Manila says Quad brings Indo-Pacific momentum
At the Quad Leaders's Summit in Manila, Prime Minister Modi said the group is bringing "fresh momentum" to making the Indo-Pacific more free, open, and prosperous.
Meeting with US President Trump, Australia's Prime Minister Albanese, and Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi, Modi highlighted stronger teamwork on maritime security and tech innovation.
As 2026 marks nearly a decade since the Quad was revived, leaders set clear goals for working together.
Quad announces P-8 P-3C 2027 exercise
The Quad leaders doubled down on fighting terrorism and announced a new maritime surveillance push, including a major exercise in 2027 using P-8 and P-3C patrol aircraft.
They also spotlighted their AI Accelerator to drive regional tech progress.
Plus, get ready: early 2027 will see the first-ever Quad Business Leaders's Forum to ramp up economic partnerships across trade and investment.