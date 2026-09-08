Prime Minister Modi inaugurates 150km of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway in Gujarat

Prime Minister Modi just kicked off two major sections of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, putting 150km of this big 379-kilometer project into action.

These fresh routes now link up Vadodara, Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Surat, and Navsari, making travel in Gujarat a lot faster.

The whole expressway is part of the massive Delhi-Mumbai route and should be finished by 2027-28.