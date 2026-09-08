Prime Minister Modi inaugurates 150km of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway in Gujarat
Prime Minister Modi just kicked off two major sections of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, putting 150km of this big 379-kilometer project into action.
These fresh routes now link up Vadodara, Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Surat, and Navsari, making travel in Gujarat a lot faster.
The whole expressway is part of the massive Delhi-Mumbai route and should be finished by 2027-28.
Kim-Ena and Gandeva-Ena 8-lane ₹7,689cr
The new Kim-Ena and Gandeva-Ena stretches (about 63.5km) cost ₹7,689 crore and are built for speed with eight lanes.
They are set to ease traffic jams on NH-48 and make moving goods between industrial hubs like Dahej and Hazira way smoother.
Once fully done, this expressway will connect Haryana to Maharashtra, so road trips and trade across states are about to get a serious upgrade.