Prime Minister Modi opens Alluri Sitarama Raju Airport 13,000-student Dhimsa
India
Big day coming up in Andhra Pradesh!
On August 1, Prime Minister Modi will open the new Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, and 13,000 students will perform the traditional Dhimsa dance to celebrate.
Rehearsals took place Thursday with thousands of students practicing under the guidance of top officials.
Runway ready, commercial flights August 17
The airport's runway is ready for Modi's direct arrival, and commercial flights start August 17.
Local officials are making sure everything's sorted: from parking and food courts to water and bathrooms.
To help everyone get there easily, over 3,000 busses will run from nearby districts.
Chief Minister Naidu and Goa Governor Raju will welcome Modi at the event.