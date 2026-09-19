Prime Minister Modi rejects blaming developing countries at Delhi conference
At a major climate conference in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi called out the idea that developing countries are to blame for carbon emissions.
He pointed out that India's per-person emissions are less than half the world average, and highlighted how India met its Paris climate goals early, showing it's serious about clean energy and sustainability.
President Murmu attends valedictory session
The two-day event brings together judges, environmental experts, senior government officials, and judicial representatives from 17 countries to talk about real solutions for climate challenges.
The conference wraps up with President Murmu attending the valedictory session, focusing on major environmental and climate challenges, identifying gaps in policy-making and implementation, sharing successful practices, and strengthening cooperation among institutions and stakeholders.