Prime Minister Modi to launch Manila Khalsa Diwan Gurdwara redevelopment
On November 17, Prime Minister Modi will kick off the redevelopment of the Khalsa Diwan Gurdwara in Manila, giving this historic Sikh landmark a five-story complex with adequate space and facilities for the community.
The project aims to boost facilities and create more space for the local Sikh community, while also celebrating Sikh culture on a global stage.
Redevelopment will bolster Manila Sikh hub
Built over a century ago, the gurdwara is a big part of Manila's Sikh history and serves as a hub for spiritual and cultural gatherings.
With new facilities on the way, it's set to become an even stronger center for community events and cultural exchange.
As Modi put it, the move honors the teachings of Guru Sahibs and highlights India's commitment to inclusivity worldwide.