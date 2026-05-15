Prime Minister Modi visits Oslo for India Nordic Summit

Modi to seal Tata ASML pact

In the Netherlands, Modi will seal deals like the Tata-ASML semiconductor project in Gujarat.

Sweden is all about critical minerals and defense ties (including Saab building its first Carl-Gustaf manufacturing plant outside Sweden at Jhajjar, India's first 100% FDI-driven defense manufacturing project).

Italy's visit focuses on boosting its role in the new India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and stepping up defense partnerships.

Overall, this tour is about future-ready tech, green growth, and making sure India stays connected with key global players.