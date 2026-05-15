Prime Minister Modi visits Oslo for India Nordic Summit
Prime Minister Modi is touring Europe to level up India's partnerships, with a big stop at the India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 19.
He'll be meeting leaders from Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland to talk trade, tech innovation, and even Arctic cooperation.
This follows the India-EU Free Trade Agreement earlier this year, part of India's push to build stronger alliances in a pretty unpredictable world.
Modi to seal Tata ASML pact
In the Netherlands, Modi will seal deals like the Tata-ASML semiconductor project in Gujarat.
Sweden is all about critical minerals and defense ties (including Saab building its first Carl-Gustaf manufacturing plant outside Sweden at Jhajjar, India's first 100% FDI-driven defense manufacturing project).
Italy's visit focuses on boosting its role in the new India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and stepping up defense partnerships.
Overall, this tour is about future-ready tech, green growth, and making sure India stays connected with key global players.