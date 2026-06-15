Prime Minister Modi welcomed by Mahadeva Kirtan Projekt in Bratislava
India
During his visit to Bratislava, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by the Mahadeva Kirtan Projekt, a Slovak band founded by drummer Marek Zilinec, who performed Sanskrit devotional chants.
Modi looked genuinely moved, smiling and tapping along, and praised the group for keeping Indian culture alive in Central Europe.
Marek Zilinec credits Indian mantra inspiration
Zilinec shared that discovering the "miracle of mantra" during his travels in India inspired him to start the band.
The event also featured a touching Vande Mataram performance by local folklore group Lucnica and a lively welcome dance from children in traditional costumes, highlighting a real cultural exchange between India and Slovakia.