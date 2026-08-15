Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces 100-week campaign to protect youth

The campaign will be led by "My Bharat" volunteers, NGOs, socio-cultural organizations, and spiritual leaders.

The big idea: raise awareness about drugs, support youth to stay healthy, and bring families together for a stronger India.

As Modi put it, "This campaign will run for 100 weeks. I want to tell every family that you should also become a part of this campaign, join it, and step forward to fulfill the dream of a drug-free India."