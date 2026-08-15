Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces 100-week campaign to protect youth
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just announced a 100-week campaign to fight drug abuse, calling on every family to get involved.
Speaking from the Red Fort on Independence Day, he said protecting young people and channeling their energy into building the nation is everyone's job.
Anti-drug campaign to support youth
The campaign will be led by "My Bharat" volunteers, NGOs, socio-cultural organizations, and spiritual leaders.
The big idea: raise awareness about drugs, support youth to stay healthy, and bring families together for a stronger India.
As Modi put it, "This campaign will run for 100 weeks. I want to tell every family that you should also become a part of this campaign, join it, and step forward to fulfill the dream of a drug-free India."