Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Golden Temple FCRA clearance

Modi highlights Sikh heritage efforts

Modi shared how India acted quickly to recover copies of the Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, showing a commitment to preserving Sikh culture worldwide.

He also mentioned plans for a ropeway to Hemkund Sahib and highlighted the recent transfer of Guru Gobind Singh's relics, protected by Minister Hardeep Puri's family for 300 years, to Patna Sahib Gurdwara.

These moves come as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tries to build stronger ties with Sikhs ahead of Punjab elections.