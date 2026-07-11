Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces UPI link with New Zealand

Agriculture dairy and university campuses

There's more: The two countries are teaming up on agriculture, dairy, and food processing to help farmers and boost trade.

Plus, New Zealand universities are being invited to open campuses in India, so students could get Kiwi degrees without leaving home.

And with new sports initiatives and museum partnerships on the way too, it looks like there'll be a lot more India-New Zealand action across culture, education, and sports by 2030.