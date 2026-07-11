Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces UPI link with New Zealand
India and New Zealand just leveled up their partnership: UPI (India's popular payments system) will now be connected, making money transfers between the two countries a whole lot easier.
Prime Minister Modi shared the news during his visit to Auckland, highlighting how this move should boost business and travel for both sides.
Agriculture dairy and university campuses
There's more: The two countries are teaming up on agriculture, dairy, and food processing to help farmers and boost trade.
Plus, New Zealand universities are being invited to open campuses in India, so students could get Kiwi degrees without leaving home.
And with new sports initiatives and museum partnerships on the way too, it looks like there'll be a lot more India-New Zealand action across culture, education, and sports by 2030.