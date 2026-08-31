Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bishkek for SCO summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Sunday for the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Leadership Summit.
He got a warm welcome from both local officials and the Indian community there, and took to X to thank the Kyrgyz officials for their warm welcome and the Indian community for their "very special welcome," appreciating how they've helped build stronger India-Kyrgyzstan ties.
Modi visit follows Uzbekistan partnership upgrade
This visit comes right after Modi's trip to Uzbekistan, where India and Uzbekistan upgraded their partnership.
At the SCO Summit, leaders from 10 member states, 15 partner countries, and two observers will discuss major regional and global issues.
Modi is also set for several one-on-one meetings on the sidelines of the summit, showing India's push for deeper cooperation in the region.