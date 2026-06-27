Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Seychelles for 3-day visit
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Seychelles for a three-day trip, where he got a warm welcome from Patrick Herminie and local leaders.
The airport reception featured a guard of honor and a lively Kutch dance, celebrating the strong cultural ties between India and the island nation.
Modi plants trees, feeds Aldabra tortoises
Modi joined Herminie at the National Botanical Garden to plant trees and even fed some giant Aldabra tortoises.
Earlier, he had posted on X about the Kutch dance at the airport, calling it an "Amazing cultural connect!"
Up next, Modi will be the chief guest at Seychelles's National Day celebrations, aiming to boost friendship and cooperation between the two countries.