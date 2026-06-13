Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins 6-day France and Slovakia visit
India
Prime Minister Modi is on a six-day visit to France and Slovakia, focusing on building stronger partnerships.
It's his seventh time in France since 2014, but the first-ever visit by an Indian PM to Slovakia since it became independent.
Modi to push innovation and trade
Modi will join world leaders at the G-7 summit in France, where he plans to speak up for the global south.
He'll also meet President Macron to boost India-France ties and launch Bharat Innovates, connecting Indian startups with global investors.
In Slovakia, he'll talk business with top leaders and push for more economic collaboration with both Slovakia and the EU.
Plus, he's set to attend VivaTech 2026, the biggest tech event in Europe, highlighting India's focus on innovation.