Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins 6-day France and Slovakia visit

Modi to push innovation and trade

Modi will join world leaders at the G-7 summit in France, where he plans to speak up for the global south.

He'll also meet President Macron to boost India-France ties and launch Bharat Innovates, connecting Indian startups with global investors.

In Slovakia, he'll talk business with top leaders and push for more economic collaboration with both Slovakia and the EU.

Plus, he's set to attend VivaTech 2026, the biggest tech event in Europe, highlighting India's focus on innovation.