Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan trip for SCO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is off on a four-day trip starting August 27, stopping first in Uzbekistan to meet President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
The visit is all about boosting ties (think trade, defense, energy, and digital tech) before he heads to Kyrgyzstan for the big Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.
Narendra Modi Tashkent sites, Bishkek events
While in Tashkent, Modi will visit the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, highlighting India's cultural links with Uzbekistan.
In Bishkek, he'll join world leaders at the SCO's 25th-anniversary summit, expecting talks on security and regional issues.
He'll also attend the World Nomad Games's opening ceremony, celebrating Central Asian traditions and building bridges through culture.