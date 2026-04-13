Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Peter Magyar on Hungary victory
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a warm congratulations to Peter Magyar, who just pulled off a big win in Hungary's elections by defeating longtime leader Viktor Orban.
Magyar leads the Tisza Party, and Modi said he's excited to work together and build on India and Hungary's "deep-rooted friendship, shared values and enduring mutual respect."
Modi highlights India Hungary EU cooperation
Modi highlighted how both countries can boost their partnership, especially around shared prosperity and well-being.
He also pointed out that working closely with Hungary is important for India's broader relationship with the European Union.
This political shift could open up new opportunities for cooperation between India, Hungary, and the EU.