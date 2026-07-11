Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails FTA during New Zealand visit India Jul 11, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to New Zealand, the first by an Indian PM in 40 years, and called the new India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) a "historic milestone."

Following the signing of a Free Trade Agreement in April, a delegation-level talks held in Auckland on July 11, 2026, this deal is set to boost trade and deepen economic ties between the two countries.