Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails FTA during New Zealand visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to New Zealand, the first by an Indian PM in 40 years, and called the new India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) a "historic milestone."
Following the signing of a Free Trade Agreement in April, a delegation-level talks held in Auckland on July 11, 2026, this deal is set to boost trade and deepen economic ties between the two countries.
Modi praises Christopher Luxon for FTA
Modi described the trip as a chance to deepen India-New Zealand relations.
He praised New Zealand's prime minister, Christopher Luxon, for helping seal the deal quickly, describing the visit as a "defining moment" for both nations.
Modi also highlighted shared values like democracy and maritime cooperation, saying these are key for building a stronger partnership going forward.