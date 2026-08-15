Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights India's education and healthcare improvements
India
During his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted how much India has grown in education and healthcare over the past decade.
He shared that 650 new universities have been added in the last decade, almost double what was built in the previous decade, and medical seats have jumped from about 400 to nearly 850.
Narendra Modi mentions new education policy
Modi also talked about India's first new education policy in 35 years.
He mentioned plans to bring foreign universities to India so students can earn international degrees without leaving the country.
All of this, he said, is part of his vision, with better opportunities for young people.