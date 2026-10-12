Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights Jalakandeswarar Temple gopuram and moat

Jalakandeswarar Temple is famous for its intricate carvings, especially the nine-tiered gopuram packed with detailed sculptures.

The surrounding moat isn't just for looks: it ties into the temple's name and rituals connected to water.

Inside, you'll find pillars carved with mythical creatures like yalis, showing off some serious artistic skills from back in the day.

If you're ever in Vellore, you can visit daily from 6:30am to 1pm and from 3pm to 8:30pm to soak up both history and culture.