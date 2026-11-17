Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Manila urges India ASEAN teamwork
At the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit in Manila, PM Modi encouraged India and Southeast Asian nations to focus on teamwork instead of rivalry.
He highlighted how working together can boost peace, stability, and growth across the region and credited India's Act East Policy for bringing both sides closer.
Modi highlights digital defense space partnerships
Modi talked up future partnerships in digital tech, defense, and space.
He also highlighted more than 100 initiatives, including over 10,000 skill-building scholarships, to help young people build skills.
More direct flights and tourism links are current too.
Modi wrapped up by congratulating the Philippines for its leadership role in ASEAN and reaffirmed India's commitment to staying connected with its neighbors.