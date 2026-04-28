Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi to launch ₹6,350cr projects
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spending two days in Varanasi, kicking things off with a women's event at Banaras Locomotive Works alongside BJP leader Nitin Nabin and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
During this trip, he is set to launch new projects worth around ₹6,350 crore and dedicate over 48 completed ones worth over ₹1,050 crore to the public.
Modi roadshow, drone ban, Ganga Expressway
Security is tight: prohibitory orders are in place until May 18 and drones are banned through April 29.
On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, Modi will hold a roadshow from Lahurabir to Kashi Vishwanath Temple before heading out to Hardoi for the big inauguration of the Ganga Expressway—a major project aimed at connecting 12 districts across Uttar Pradesh and boosting local growth.