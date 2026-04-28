Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi to launch ₹6,350cr projects

Modi roadshow, drone ban, Ganga Expressway

Security is tight: prohibitory orders are in place until May 18 and drones are banned through April 29.

On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, Modi will hold a roadshow from Lahurabir to Kashi Vishwanath Temple before heading out to Hardoi for the big inauguration of the Ganga Expressway—a major project aimed at connecting 12 districts across Uttar Pradesh and boosting local growth.